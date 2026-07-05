Shota Imanaga And Cubs Square Off Against Cardinals On July 5

Imanaga is 5-7 with a 4.28 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 103 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Sunday when he tossed 4 2/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.