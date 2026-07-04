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Shota Imanaga
Chicago Cubs

Shota Imanaga

Chicago Cubs • #18 SP

Shota Imanaga And Cubs Square Off Against Cardinals On July 4

Shota Imanaga will get the start for the Chicago Cubs against the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field, on Saturday, July 4 at 8:08 p.m. ET. Imanaga has -142 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Imanaga is 5-6 with a 4.30 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 98 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Tuesday when he threw 6 1/3 innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering two earned runs while allowing nine hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Shota Imanaga

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