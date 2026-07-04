Shota Imanaga And Cubs Square Off Against Cardinals On July 4

Imanaga is 5-6 with a 4.30 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 98 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Tuesday when he threw 6 1/3 innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering two earned runs while allowing nine hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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