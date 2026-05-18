Shota Imanaga And Cubs Square Off Against Brewers On May 18
Shota Imanaga will get the start for his Chicago Cubs against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field, on Monday, May 18 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Imanaga has +118 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Imanaga is 4-3 with a 2.32 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 54 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Wednesday when he threw seven innings against the Atlanta Braves, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
The Brewers are averaging 5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.