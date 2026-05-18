Shota Imanaga And Cubs Square Off Against Brewers On May 18

Imanaga is 4-3 with a 2.32 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 54 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Wednesday when he threw seven innings against the Atlanta Braves, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Brewers are averaging 5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

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