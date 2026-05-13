Shota Imanaga And Cubs Play Braves On May 13

Imanaga is 4-2 with a 2.28 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Thursday when he threw six innings against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.

The Braves are averaging 5.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.3 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

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