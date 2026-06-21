Shota Imanaga And Cubs Square Off Against Blue Jays On June 21
Shota Imanaga will get the start for the Chicago Cubs against the Toronto Blue Jays at Wrigley Field, on Sunday, June 21 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Imanaga has -150 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Imanaga is 4-6 with a 4.26 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
The Blue Jays are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.