Shota Imanaga And Cubs Square Off Against Blue Jays On June 21

Imanaga is 4-6 with a 4.26 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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