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Shota Imanaga
Chicago Cubs

Shota Imanaga

Chicago Cubs • #18 SP

Shota Imanaga And Cubs Take On Athletics On June 4

Shota Imanaga will get the start for his Chicago Cubs against the Athletics at Wrigley Field, on Thursday, June 4 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Imanaga has +106 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Imanaga is 4-6 with a 4.37 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Friday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering five earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Shota Imanaga

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