Shota Imanaga And Cubs Take On Athletics On June 4

Imanaga is 4-6 with a 4.37 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Friday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering five earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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