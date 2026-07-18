Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Square Off Against Yankees On July 18
Shohei Ohtani will get the start for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, on Saturday, July 18 at 8:08 p.m. ET. Ohtani has +235 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Ohtani is 8-2 with a 1.79 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Friday when he threw 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees while allowing hits.
The Yankees are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, with 3.1 extra base hits and 1.5 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.