Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Square Off Against Yankees On July 18

Ohtani is 8-2 with a 1.79 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Friday when he threw 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees while allowing hits.

The Yankees are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, with 3.1 extra base hits and 1.5 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.