Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Play Yankees On July 17

Ohtani is 8-2 with a 1.79 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Sunday when he threw 2/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks while allowing hits.

The Yankees are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.1 extra base hits and 1.5 home runs per game.

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