Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Face White Sox On June 14

Ohtani is 6-2 with a 1.06 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox while giving up hits.

The White Sox are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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