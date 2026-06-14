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Shohei Ohtani
Los Angeles Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani

Los Angeles Dodgers • #17 LF

Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Face White Sox On June 14

Shohei Ohtani will get the start for his Los Angeles Dodgers against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Sunday, June 14 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Ohtani has +235 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Ohtani is 6-2 with a 1.06 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox while giving up hits.

The White Sox are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Shohei Ohtani

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