Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Play White Sox On June 13

Ohtani is 6-2 with a 1.06 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Thursday when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates while allowing hits.

The White Sox are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

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