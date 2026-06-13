Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Play White Sox On June 13
Shohei Ohtani will get the start for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Saturday, June 13 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Ohtani has +260 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Ohtani is 6-2 with a 1.06 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Thursday when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates while allowing hits.
The White Sox are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.