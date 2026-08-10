Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Square Off Against Royals On Aug. 10
Shohei Ohtani will get the start for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Kansas City Royals at Dodger Stadium, on Monday, Aug. 10 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Ohtani has +220 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Ohtani is 8-2 with a 1.79 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw 2/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks while giving up hits.
The Royals are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.