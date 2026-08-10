Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Square Off Against Royals On Aug. 10

Ohtani is 8-2 with a 1.79 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw 2/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks while giving up hits.

The Royals are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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