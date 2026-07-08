Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Take On Rockies On July 8
Shohei Ohtani will get the start for his Los Angeles Dodgers against the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium, on Wednesday, July 8 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Ohtani has +210 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Ohtani is 8-2 with a 1.79 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Wednesday when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies while giving up hits.
The Rockies are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.2 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.