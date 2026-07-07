Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Square Off Against Rockies On July 7

Ohtani is 8-2 with a 1.79 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Tuesday when he threw 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies while allowing hits.

The Rockies are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, collecting 3.2 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.