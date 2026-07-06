Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Take On Rockies On July 6

Ohtani is 8-2 with a 1.79 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres while giving up hits.

The Rockies are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, collecting 3.2 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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