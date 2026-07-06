Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Take On Rockies On July 6
Shohei Ohtani will get the start for his Los Angeles Dodgers against the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium, on Monday, July 6 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Ohtani has +220 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Ohtani is 8-2 with a 1.79 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres while giving up hits.
The Rockies are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, collecting 3.2 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.