Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Play Rockies On Aug. 19

Ohtani is 8-2 with a 1.79 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies while allowing hits.

The Rockies are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, collecting 3.1 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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