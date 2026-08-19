Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Play Rockies On Aug. 19
Shohei Ohtani will get the start for his Los Angeles Dodgers against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Wednesday, Aug. 19 at 8:40 p.m. ET. Ohtani has +210 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Ohtani is 8-2 with a 1.79 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies while allowing hits.
The Rockies are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, collecting 3.1 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.