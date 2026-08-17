Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Face Rockies On Aug. 17
Shohei Ohtani will get the start for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Monday, Aug. 17 at 8:40 p.m. ET. Ohtani has +176 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Ohtani is 8-2 with a 1.79 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Sunday when he threw 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while allowing hits.
The Rockies are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, with 3.1 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.