Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Play Rockies On April 19
Shohei Ohtani will get the start for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Sunday, April 19 at 3:10 p.m. ET. Ohtani has +190 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Ohtani is 2-0 with a 0.50 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies while giving up hits.
The Rockies are averaging 3.8 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.