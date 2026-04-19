Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Play Rockies On April 19

Ohtani is 2-0 with a 0.50 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies while giving up hits.

The Rockies are averaging 3.8 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.