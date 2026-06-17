Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Face Rays On June 17
Shohei Ohtani will get the start for his Los Angeles Dodgers against the Tampa Bay Rays at Dodger Stadium, on Wednesday, June 17 at 3:10 p.m. ET. Ohtani has +7500 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.
What It Means
Ohtani is 6-2 with a 1.06 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw 2/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays while allowing hits.
The Rays are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.4 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.