Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Face Rays On June 17

Ohtani is 6-2 with a 1.06 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw 2/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays while allowing hits.

The Rays are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.4 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

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