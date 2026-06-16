FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Shohei Ohtani
Los Angeles Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani

Los Angeles Dodgers • #17 LF

Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Square Off Against Rays On June 16

Shohei Ohtani will get the start for his Los Angeles Dodgers against the Tampa Bay Rays at Dodger Stadium, on Tuesday, June 16 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Ohtani has +270 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Ohtani is 6-2 with a 1.06 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Tuesday when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays while allowing hits.

The Rays are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.4 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Shohei Ohtani

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Los Angeles DodgersRecent Los Angeles Dodgers Player News

View All Los Angeles Dodgers Player News