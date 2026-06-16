Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Square Off Against Rays On June 16
Shohei Ohtani will get the start for his Los Angeles Dodgers against the Tampa Bay Rays at Dodger Stadium, on Tuesday, June 16 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Ohtani has +270 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Ohtani is 6-2 with a 1.06 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Tuesday when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays while allowing hits.
The Rays are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.4 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.