Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Play Rangers On April 12
Shohei Ohtani will get the start for his Los Angeles Dodgers against the Texas Rangers at Dodger Stadium, on Sunday, April 12 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Ohtani has +198 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Ohtani is 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA and eight strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Sunday when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers while allowing hits.
The Rangers are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.