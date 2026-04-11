Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Square Off Against Rangers On April 11

Ohtani is 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA and eight strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers while allowing hits.

The Rangers are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.