Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Square Off Against Rangers On April 11
Shohei Ohtani will get the start for his Los Angeles Dodgers against the Texas Rangers at Dodger Stadium, on Saturday, April 11 at 9:10 p.m. ET. Ohtani has +220 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Ohtani is 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA and eight strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers while allowing hits.
The Rangers are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.