Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Play Rangers On April 10

Ohtani is 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA and eight strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering no earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Rangers are averaging 3.7 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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