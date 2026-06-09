Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Play Pirates On June 9
Shohei Ohtani will get the start for his Los Angeles Dodgers against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, on Tuesday, June 9 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Ohtani has +320 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Ohtani is 6-2 with a 0.74 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels while allowing hits.
The Pirates are averaging 5 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.