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Shohei Ohtani
Los Angeles Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani

Los Angeles Dodgers • #17 LF

Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Play Pirates On June 9

Shohei Ohtani will get the start for his Los Angeles Dodgers against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, on Tuesday, June 9 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Ohtani has +320 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Ohtani is 6-2 with a 0.74 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels while allowing hits.

The Pirates are averaging 5 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Shohei Ohtani

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