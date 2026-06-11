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Shohei Ohtani
Los Angeles Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani

Los Angeles Dodgers • #17 LF

Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Square Off Against Pirates On June 11

Shohei Ohtani will get the start for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, on Thursday, June 11 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Ohtani has +250 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Ohtani is 6-2 with a 1.06 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed 6 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Pirates are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Shohei Ohtani

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