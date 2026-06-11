Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Square Off Against Pirates On June 11

Ohtani is 6-2 with a 1.06 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed 6 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Pirates are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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