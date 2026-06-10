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Shohei Ohtani
Los Angeles Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani

Los Angeles Dodgers • #17 LF

Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Face Pirates On June 10

Shohei Ohtani will get the start for his Los Angeles Dodgers against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, on Wednesday, June 10 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Ohtani has +300 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Ohtani is 6-2 with a 0.74 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates while giving up hits.

The Pirates are averaging 5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Shohei Ohtani

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