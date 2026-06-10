Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Face Pirates On June 10

Ohtani is 6-2 with a 0.74 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates while giving up hits.

The Pirates are averaging 5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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