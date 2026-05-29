Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Play Phillies On May 29
Shohei Ohtani will get the start for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Philadelphia Phillies at Dodger Stadium, on Friday, May 29 at 10:15 p.m. ET. Ohtani has +310 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Ohtani is 5-2 with a 0.82 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Thursday when he tossed six innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering one earned run without allowing a hit.
The Phillies are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.