Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Play Phillies On May 29

Ohtani is 5-2 with a 0.82 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Thursday when he tossed six innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering one earned run without allowing a hit.

The Phillies are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.