Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Square Off Against Phillies On July 22
Shohei Ohtani will get the start for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, on Wednesday, July 22 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Ohtani has +200 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Ohtani is 8-2 with a 1.79 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Tuesday when he threw 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies while giving up hits.
The Phillies are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.