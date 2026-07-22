Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Square Off Against Phillies On July 22

Ohtani is 8-2 with a 1.79 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Tuesday when he threw 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies while giving up hits.

The Phillies are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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