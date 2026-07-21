Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Square Off Against Phillies On July 21
Shohei Ohtani will get the start for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, on Tuesday, July 21 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Ohtani has +220 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Ohtani is 8-2 with a 1.79 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Monday when he threw 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies while allowing hits.
The Phillies are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.