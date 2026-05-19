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Shohei Ohtani
Los Angeles Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani

Los Angeles Dodgers • #17 LF

Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Play Padres On May 19

Shohei Ohtani will get the start for his Los Angeles Dodgers against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, on Tuesday, May 19 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Ohtani has +285 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Ohtani is 3-2 with a 0.82 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Tuesday when he tossed 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres while giving up hits.

The Padres are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Shohei Ohtani

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