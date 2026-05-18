Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Take On Padres On May 18

Ohtani is 3-2 with a 0.82 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels while allowing hits.

The Padres are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.