Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Take On Padres On May 18
Shohei Ohtani will get the start for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, on Monday, May 18 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Ohtani has +300 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Ohtani is 3-2 with a 0.82 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels while allowing hits.
The Padres are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.