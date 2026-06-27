Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Square Off Against Padres On June 27

Ohtani is 8-2 with a 1.58 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Saturday when he threw 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres while giving up hits.

The Padres are averaging 4 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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