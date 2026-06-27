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Shohei Ohtani
Los Angeles Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani

Los Angeles Dodgers • #17 LF

Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Square Off Against Padres On June 27

Shohei Ohtani will get the start for his Los Angeles Dodgers against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, on Saturday, June 27 at 8:40 p.m. ET. Ohtani has +180 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Ohtani is 8-2 with a 1.58 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Saturday when he threw 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres while giving up hits.

The Padres are averaging 4 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Shohei Ohtani

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