Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Face Padres On July 2

Ohtani is 8-2 with a 1.58 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Thursday when he threw 2/3 innings against the Athletics while allowing hits.

The Padres are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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