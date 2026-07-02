Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Face Padres On July 2
Shohei Ohtani will get the start for his Los Angeles Dodgers against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium, on Thursday, July 2 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Ohtani has +190 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
Ohtani is 8-2 with a 1.58 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Thursday when he threw 2/3 innings against the Athletics while allowing hits.
The Padres are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.