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Shohei Ohtani
Los Angeles Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani

Los Angeles Dodgers • #17 LF

Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Play Orioles On June 21

Shohei Ohtani will get the start for his Los Angeles Dodgers against the Baltimore Orioles at Dodger Stadium, on Sunday, June 21 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Ohtani has +210 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Ohtani is 7-2 with a 1.47 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw 2/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles while giving up hits.

The Orioles are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Shohei Ohtani

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