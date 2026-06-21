Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Play Orioles On June 21

Ohtani is 7-2 with a 1.47 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw 2/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles while giving up hits.

The Orioles are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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