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Shohei Ohtani
Los Angeles Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani

Los Angeles Dodgers • #17 LF

Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Play Orioles On June 19

Shohei Ohtani will get the start for his Los Angeles Dodgers against the Baltimore Orioles at Dodger Stadium, on Friday, June 19 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Ohtani has +240 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Ohtani is 7-2 with a 1.47 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed six innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Orioles are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Shohei Ohtani

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