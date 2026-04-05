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Shohei Ohtani
Los Angeles Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani

Los Angeles Dodgers • #17 LF

Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Play Nationals On April 5

Shohei Ohtani will get the start for his Los Angeles Dodgers against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Sunday, April 5 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Ohtani has +200 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Ohtani is 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA and six strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings pitched.

The Nationals are averaging 6.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.1 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Shohei Ohtani

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