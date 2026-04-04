Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Face Nationals On April 4
Shohei Ohtani will get the start for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Saturday, April 4 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Ohtani has +200 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Ohtani is 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA and six strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings pitched.
The Nationals are averaging 6.3 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.