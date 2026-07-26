Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Face Mets On July 26
Shohei Ohtani will get the start for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the New York Mets at Citi Field, on Sunday, July 26 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Ohtani has +250 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Ohtani is 8-2 with a 1.79 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed 2/3 innings against the New York Mets while allowing hits.
The Mets are averaging 4 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.