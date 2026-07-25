Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Take On Mets On July 25
Shohei Ohtani will get the start for his Los Angeles Dodgers against the New York Mets at Citi Field, on Saturday, July 25 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Ohtani has +285 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Ohtani is 8-2 with a 1.79 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Friday when he tossed 2/3 innings against the New York Mets while giving up hits.
The Mets are averaging 4 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.