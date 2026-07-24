Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Square Off Against Mets On July 24

Ohtani is 8-2 with a 1.79 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Wednesday when he threw 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies while allowing hits.

The Mets are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.