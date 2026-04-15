Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Face Mets On April 15
Shohei Ohtani will get the start for his Los Angeles Dodgers against the New York Mets at Dodger Stadium, on Wednesday, April 15 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Ohtani has -158 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Ohtani is 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA and eight strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw 2/3 innings against the New York Mets while allowing hits.
The Mets are averaging 3.5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.1 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.