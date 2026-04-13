Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Square Off Against Mets On April 13

Ohtani is 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA and eight strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers while giving up hits.

The Mets are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.3 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.