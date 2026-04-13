Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Square Off Against Mets On April 13
Shohei Ohtani will get the start for his Los Angeles Dodgers against the New York Mets at Dodger Stadium, on Monday, April 13 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Ohtani has +250 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Ohtani is 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA and eight strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers while giving up hits.
The Mets are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.3 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.