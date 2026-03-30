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Shohei Ohtani
Los Angeles Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani

Los Angeles Dodgers • #17 LF

Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Take On Guardians On March 30

Shohei Ohtani will get the start for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Cleveland Guardians at Dodger Stadium, on Monday, March 30 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Ohtani has +196 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Ohtani went 1-1 with a 2.87 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched last year.

The Guardians averaged 4 runs per game last season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Shohei Ohtani

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