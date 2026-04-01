Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Square Off Against Guardians On April 1
Shohei Ohtani will get the start for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Cleveland Guardians at Dodger Stadium, on Wednesday, April 1 at 8:20 p.m. ET. Ohtani has +230 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Ohtani is 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA and six strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings pitched.
The Guardians are averaging 3 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.