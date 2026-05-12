Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Play Giants On May 12

Ohtani is 2-2 with a 0.97 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Tuesday when he tossed 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants while allowing hits.

The Giants are averaging 3.4 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

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