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Shohei Ohtani
Los Angeles Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani

Los Angeles Dodgers • #17 LF

Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Play Giants On May 12

Shohei Ohtani will get the start for his Los Angeles Dodgers against the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium, on Tuesday, May 12 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Ohtani has +235 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Ohtani is 2-2 with a 0.97 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Tuesday when he tossed 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants while allowing hits.

The Giants are averaging 3.4 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Shohei Ohtani

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