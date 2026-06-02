Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Square Off Against Diamondbacks On June 2
Shohei Ohtani will get the start for his Los Angeles Dodgers against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Tuesday, June 2 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Ohtani has +310 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Ohtani is 5-2 with a 0.82 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks while allowing hits.
The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.