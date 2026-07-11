Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Face Diamondbacks On July 11
Shohei Ohtani will get the start for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium, on Saturday, July 11 at 9:10 p.m. ET. Ohtani has +220 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Ohtani is 8-2 with a 1.79 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks while giving up hits.
The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.