Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Face Diamondbacks On July 11

Ohtani is 8-2 with a 1.79 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks while giving up hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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