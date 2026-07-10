Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Play Diamondbacks On July 10
Shohei Ohtani will get the start for his Los Angeles Dodgers against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium, on Friday, July 10 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Ohtani has +220 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Ohtani is 8-2 with a 1.79 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Thursday when he threw 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies while allowing hits.
The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.