Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Take On Diamondbacks On Aug. 9
Shohei Ohtani will get the start for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Sunday, Aug. 9 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Ohtani has +285 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Ohtani is 8-2 with a 1.79 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Sunday when he threw 2/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks while allowing hits.
The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.