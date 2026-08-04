Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Square Off Against Cubs On Aug. 4

Ohtani is 8-2 with a 1.79 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs while giving up hits.

The Cubs are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, with 3.1 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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