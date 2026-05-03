Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Square Off Against Cardinals On May 3
Shohei Ohtani will get the start for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, on Sunday, May 3 at 2:15 p.m. ET. Ohtani has +290 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Ohtani is 2-1 with a 0.60 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Saturday when he threw 2/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals while allowing hits.
The Cardinals are averaging 5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.